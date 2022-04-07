From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Igbo General Assembly in Sokoto State has elected new executive officers to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

The group’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Anene Aike, announced in a statement that Chief Mathias Okafor emerged the President General, Igbo General Assembly, Sokoto, unopposed at the election, conducted at the Anambra State Hall, Gidan Kose, Dambuwa.

Other executive members who emerged by consensus include JBC Osoegbunam, 1st Vice President; Augustine Echeribe 2nd Vice President; Thank God Enenwaba, Secretary-General while Okumefuna Martins emerged as Assistant Secretary-General.

The rest are Davidson Okonkwo, Treasurer; Okoro Livinus, Chief Welfare Officer; Enyinna Orjinta, Assistant Welfare Officer; Chidubem Odili, Chief Provost and Eze Patrick, Assistant Provost.

President General, Chief Mathias Okafor, in his post-election speech, appreciate the confidence reposed in him and other members of the executives, that saw them emerge unopposed, in a peaceful election.

He called on Igbo in Sokoto to remain United towards contributing their quota to the progress of their host communities.