Anger and condemnation have continued to trail last weekend’s attack on Goronyo Central Market in Sokoto State by suspected bandits.

A statement by Muhammad Bello, media aide to Governor Aminu Tambuwal confirmed the death of 43 persons as a result of the attack.

Several others who were also seriously injured are receiving treatment at various hospitals, and scores of vehicles and structures were also torched by the bandits.

In its reaction, the Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) called for proactive military action against the criminal activities of bandits across the country.

In a statement in Abuja, Speaker of the assembly, Malam Ibrahim Lawal, described the attack as barbaric, unacceptable, adding that it was callous and inhuman, considering the high number of lives lost in the incident.

“NYAN condemns the killing in strong terms for whatever reason as this cannot, in any way, solve or address the perceived problems of the attackers.

“It is part of conspiracy to continue with the agenda of destabilizing the economy of the Northern region and rendering it a crisis zone like Afganistan.

“NYAN appeals to youths in the north to remain resolute in their efforts to help end the activities of terrorists in the region,” he said.

This came as Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the incident as callous, painful and regrettable.

“We are deeply saddened by the terror attack in Goronyo Market, Sokoto State, which has thrown the entire country into mourning. Our hearts are with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the people of the state as they go through this difficult phase.

“We join all meaning Nigerians in calling on the security agencies to intensify efforts in reining in the marauding bandits so as to prevent this painful loss of our citizens to banditry and terrorism.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto North), also described the attack as barbaric and inhuman.

The former governor of Sokoto State said no religion allows the wanton killing of innocent souls.

“God will not allow this ugly trend to continue ravaging the Sokoto communities,” Wamakko said and prayed the Almighty Allah to forgive the departed souls and expose those behind the killings of the innocent victims.

