From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest massacre of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto, warning that “this needless and mindless violence against innocent people cannot go unpunished.”

The bandits also kidnapped several persons, including four women from the two communities on Monday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari while reacting to the incident from South Africa warned that: “This persistent and unprovoked violence against unarmed civilians must be met with fierce response by the government.

“Let me, once again, reassure Nigerians that this administration will not abandon them to their fate in the face of this existential challenge caused by banditry.

“We are taking delivery of military equipment to improve the capacity of our security forces to effectively deal with this issue. Our military is also deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity.

“This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees. The bandits are living in a fool’s paradise if they believe they can’t be crushed. The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo. Evil cannot triumph over good no matter how long it takes,” Buhari said.

