Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has condoled with Gangara community over the killing of no fewer than 22 persons by suspected armed bandits on Wednesday.

He also directed the state’s emergency management agency, the Ministry of Local Government and Sabon Birni local government council to work closely with a view to providing relief materials for the families of those killed.

Tambuwal who was accompanied by some security heads in the state, pleaded with the people to be patient as “the government is doing its best possible to check insecurity in the area.

According to him, “government is not unaware or unmindful of the plight of the people here. We are working closely with all the security agencies in the state to ensure that this mayhem does not continue.

“We are aware of the concerted effort of the community to forestall and checkmate the criminal activities of attackers. However, I wish to call on all of you not to take the laws into your hands.

“We should all allow the law to take its full course to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book,” the governor admonished.

Tambuwal prayed for peace and stability in the area, assuring the people that “you are not alone at this time of trial and trepidation.”

The governor also urged the people of the community to avail themselves of the knowledge available about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), “which is a global pandemic right now.

“You should not be so overwhelmed by the bandits attack and neglect the import of this contagious disease,” he told the people of the community.

He appealed to them to observe the rules of social distancing, use of face mask, personal hygiene and quick report to health authorities of any of the symptoms of the disease to health authorities.

