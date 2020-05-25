Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged residents to abide by the safety protocols put in place during and after Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In a special broadcast to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting and Eid-Fitr celebrations, lauded the Federal Government and other agencies for their support toward containing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

The governor advised citizens to remain steadfast in imbibing the culture of compassion, honesty and peaceful coexistence, which were the lessons learnt during the period of the Ramadan fasting.

“This year’s Ramadan and sallah festivities have come at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the world. This has necessitated unprecedented changes in our lives, thereby immensely affecting the socio-economic wellbeing of humanity. Though we have had our fair share of those infected by the pandemic, we remain ever grateful to the Almighty Allah for his mercies so far,” Tambuwal said.

He expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their cooperation during this trying moment and urged them not to relent in adhering strictly to all guidelines and measures with regards to the pandemic.

He further commended the dedication and sacrifice of health workers who are the first line of defence against the disease. According to him, their role has not only saved many lives but also gone a long way in flattening the curve of the pandemic.

Similarly, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has advised his subjects and Nigerians to respect all government directives and health guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch, who is the Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Niger, also appealed for intensified prayers by the Muslim Ummah and adherents of other religions in the country for God’s intervention on the dreaded disease.

He emphasised that COVID-19 is real, urging Muslims to pray and adhere strictly to the preventive measures as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr and enjoined Muslims to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and pray fervently for the nation to overcome COVID-19 and other emerging challenges