(PUNCH)

The member representing Denge/Shuni State Constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Magaji Bodai, has been kidnapped.

A close relation of the lawmaker said that he was kidnapped by hoodlums around 1:15am between Dange and Bodai town on Thursday.

“His whereabouts is unknown yet and his abductors are yet to contact his family members.”

When contacted, the State Police Command confirmed the abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar, who confirmed that the legislator was kidnapped said, “detail is still sketchy”.