From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna based nongovernmental organisation, Citar- NGO has commended the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for ensuring a successful local government election in the State.

Local government election was held in Sokoto State penultimate Saturday where the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 23 seats without hitches of violence.

The Executive Secretary of the NGO, Muhammamed Alhaji Yakubu in a statement urged all Nigerians to, “rise up to the sacrifice of ensuring their rights are upheld so that Democracy will strive gradually to perfection”.

Yakubu said the peaceful story of the Sokoto Local Government Elections is worthy of emulation by other States in the country, adding that, “The Tambuwal model is worthy of emulation, let’s move on against all odds to perfect our Democracy.

“Despite the fact that Sokoto State is located in the ‘war’ zone of North Western Region of Nigeria, the courage by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to hold the Local Government Elections on Saturday 27th March 2021 was very tempting considering the persistent bandits activity in the Northern Region especially the States of Zamfara and Katsina bordering the Caliphate State.

“When Citar- NGO carried out the pre-election assessment across sampled Areas of the State, it was overwhelming to have seen the modest response from the public to participate in exercise of their legitimate franchise.

“It is really interesting and commendable to the State government to have been courageous to stand by the constitution by upholding the ideals of democracy against all temptations”.