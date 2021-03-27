From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 10 political parties participated in the Saturday local government council election in Sokoto State.

Sunday Sun confirmed that the main opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced boycott of the exercise, noting that the elections would fall short of a fair and credible exercise.

Our correspondent, who went around during the exercise, observed a low turnout but a peaceful election in various polling units within the state’s metropolis.

According to the State Independent Electoral Commission, 10 political parties participated in the election, but only PDP agents were seen in most of the polling units observed.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who cast his vote in his hometown of Tambuwal, described the election as part of his commitment to ensure good governance at the third tiers of government.

He noted that periodic local government elections are fundamental to a sustainable democracy.

‘We all know that local council election is a foundation for our democracy hence local councils are closer to the people,’ the governor said.

‘So, there are no better places or better tier of government that people should be allowed to express their choice and support them in the local government elections.’

Governor Tambuwal noted that the voting process was going on peacefully because people were becoming more enlightened in their civic responsibilities.

The governor also urged all the participating political parties to accept whatever outcome of the election in good fate and work for the overall good of everybody.