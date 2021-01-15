Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Friday announced the death of his Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli-Abubakar.

A statement signed by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, said Jeli- Abubakar died on Thursday at 64 after a protracted illness.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tambuwal described the death as a great loss to the state and nation at large in recognition of his contributions to the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jeli-Abubakar was son of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar III, and junior brother to the present Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

NAN reports that he is survived by two wives, many children and grand children.(NAN)