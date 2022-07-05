From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

As part of efforts to aimed at promoting a public health approach toward addressing substance use disorders in the country, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has supported Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPH) Kware with patients’ rehabilitative and empowerment equipment.

The Hospital Medical Director, Prof. Shehu Sale, disclosed this to the newsmen on Tuesday in Kware, Sokoto state.

Sale said the effort was part of the ECOWAS Commission’s pilot support intervention for selected substance use treatment facilities in the member states.

”Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lagos and the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kware, Sokoto were selected as approved facilities.

The Medical Director noted that the gesture was aimed at promoting a public health approach toward addressing substance use disorders by providing equipment and services that would enhance the treatment and recovery of people with substance use disorders.

” It was based on guided reports of the 2019 ECOWAS Empirical Survey on Substance Use Treatment in member states and the National Drug Use Survey ” He added.

Sale, who is a Master Trainer for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and an International certified addiction professional explained that the selected facilities have duly undertaken pre-qualification assessments before they were selected.

” Before qualifying for the intervention, each facility had conducted a comprehensive needs assessment of the recreational facilities, rehabilitative services and vocational equipment for the treatment of substance use disorders ” He said.

According to him, the ECOWAS Commission has undertaken procurement processes and awarded contracts that included the renovation of the Drug Addiction Treatment, Education and Research (DATER) ward building, and the construction of a lobby for recreational activities.

He said the Commission also installed an overhead water tank and pumping machine.

‘ In the procurements, ECOWAS commission installed Alternative Power Supply (APS), provided empowerment training tools that included Industrial Sewing Machines, Hair Dressing Salon and Barbing equipment as well as Gymnastics items for recreational activities.

”Other items supplied in the DATER ward under the support programme included two sets of special aluminium American outdoor tennis board, two sets of snooker boards, three sets of Monopoly, three sets of ludo, three sets of chess boards, three sets of scrabble, indoor games.

” Other equipment supplied include 2.5HP Fitness Treadmill with body massager and eight Ergometer Stationary Magnetic Exercise Bike, Sale said.

He further explained that substance use disorder is a pattern of substance use that causes clinically and functionally significant impairment, such as health problems, relationship problems and failure to meet major responsibilities at work, school, or home.

The Consultant Psychiatrist noted that substance use has taken an increasing and disturbing trend in the North and Sokoto state in particular since the report showed the strategic location of the hospital in the border town to Niger republic.

”This has also led to the influx of individuals with substance use from neighbouring countries, ” Sale added.

He reiterated that this intervention by ECOWAS Commission has strengthened the substance use unit for a better and more comprehensive service and this will curb the increasing trend in the North-west region of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Sale, further commended President Muhammadu Buhari, ECOWAS Commission and Ministers of Health over the effort that would surely enhance productivity in mental health administration.

