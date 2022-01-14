From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State Council has resolved to join a Nationwide pretest slated for January 27, by the National Headquarter of the Council.

Addressing newsmen after its State Executive Council meeting held on Friday in Sokoto, Comrade Aminu Umar, the State NLC Chairman, said the resolution followed the directive of the National Headquarter of NLC.

He explained that the decision is in consideration of the situation of the country’s economy as well as security challenges.

“This has continue to remain a great pressure on all the Nigerian masses, to a situation where it has become very hard for an average citizen to sustain his house not to talk of other responsibilities.

“Therefore, the SEC in Sokoto state has unanimously agreed and supported the decision of the NLC at the National level that no retreat no surrender come January 27, we will all come out to protest.

“So I want to use these medium to serve as an invitation to the leadership of our various Unions, including the market women and men to join us for this fight for survival,” he said.

On the issue of motorcycle loan to Sokoto state Civil Servants, Umar said that the SEC has resolved to share the 980 motorcycles unready received from the contractors to the workers.

“Also resolved was to share the remaining balance of the money to the Civil Servants as soft loan, considering the rate of inflation on the price of the motorcycles.

“This, we will plead with the state governor Aminu Tambuwal, to allow the NLC to do so in order to put the matter to rest as it is long-long overdue,” he added.

The NLC Chairman further use the opportunity to congratulate the entire workforce, government and people of the state for the year 2022, as well the governor’s 56th years anniversary.