Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Seven northwest states: Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi and Zamfara on Thursday met in Kano to brainstorm on boundary issues.

The meeting was summoned by the National Boundary Commission and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation. The interactive session was opened by the Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as well as deputy governors who are the chairmen of the boundary committees in their respective states.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor Alhaji Manir Muhammad Dan’iya highlighted some grey areas where the state is having boundary issues with Kebbi and Zamfara states.

He said they include Isa, Kebbe and Tureta local government areas of the state which border Shinkafi, Gummi and Bakura in Zamfara State and Tambuwal and Silame which border Argungu and Augi in Kebbi state.

The deputy governor urged the National Boundary Commission, Office of the Surveyor General and all relevant stakeholders and sisters states of Kebbi and Zamfara states to accept the need for joint fieldwork in the spirit of amicable resolution of the contending issues for peace and security to prevail in the two bordering communities.

Dan’iya also requested the correction of spelling mistakes in the names of some towns and villages in eight local governments of the state.

This was “s requested years back but no response was received from neither the National Boundary Commission nor the office of the Surveyor General.”

He listed the affected local government areas as Dange shuni, Gwadabawa, Kebbe, Goronyo, Wamakko, Gudu, Yabo and Tambuwal local governments areas of Sokoto State.

“On behalf of government and people of Sokoto promised continuous cordial relationship between the three states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara as we remain one.

The deputy governor was accompanied to the meeting by commissioners of Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, and that of Land and Housing, Alhaji Sirajo Marafa Gatawa, the state Surveyor General, the permanent secretary Ministry for Local Government Alhaji Malami Ladan.