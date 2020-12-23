From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Sokoto State, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has applauded the efforts of all security heads in the state in tackling the menace of insecurity.

Goronyo made the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 7, Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command and the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the party in the state, Hon Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa, the visits were for fostering collaboration between the newly-elected executives and security agencies towards tackling insecurity in the state.

The statement added that the party chairman called on them to intensify their operation head-on in confronting banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping ravaging the state.

He also quoted the party chairman as pledging to cooperate and support the security heads for the success of their operation in the state.

In their responses, the various security heads pledged to collaborate with the state government and the party in ensuring the control of political thuggery as well as the provision of total security in the state.

They thanked the delegation for the visit and promised to give equal attention to all regardless of party affiliation.