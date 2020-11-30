By Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Sokoto State, Hon Aliyu Goronyo, has appraised the roles played by the State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in ensuring transparency for the emergence of the new leadership of the party.

The party chairman also commended efforts made by the International Republican Institute, IRI in the State, especially in promoting democracy and good governance.

Goronyo made these commendations during a one-day workshop on party management organized for the newly elected executives of the party by the Institute. The meeting was supported by the United States Aid for International Development (USAID).

Goronyo recalled that the level playground ensured by Governor Tambuwal for all candidates during the party’s congresses at all level resulted in its successful outcomes without rancour among party members in the State.

He listed many achievements recorded under Tambuwal’s administration to include the trio- manpower, welfare and infrastructures developments. ‘Despite meagre resources, the governor has done greatly in managing the State’s resources to entrench good governance. He needed to be commended by all sundry,’ Goronyo said.

He also lauded efforts made by the International Republican Institute (IR) for promoting good governance and political participation in the State.

‘Your presence in Sokoto has greatly reshaped the politics in the State. We now have more youths, women and other vulnerable groups participating in the political process in the State through your efforts,’ Goronyo further commended the Institute.

Earlier, the IRI State Coordinator, Aishatu Abdullahi, said the purpose of the workshop is targeted towards setting agenda for the newly elected party’s leadership on how best to manage the party’s affairs.

She described the meeting as a milestone in the Institute’s efforts to encourage an all-inclusive and participation of vulnerable groups in politics.

‘We are happy to see that most of our participants were elected into the party’s leadership as executives across various levels,’ the IRI Coordinator said.

The Facilitator, Abdulrahman Abu Hamisu, described the theme of the event as ‘well thought out’, saying most of the participants are the politicians that IRI has been interacting with since inception and knew their training needed requirements.

He urged the participants to see themselves as problem solvers while discharging their leadership role in the party. ‘You may not be able to run the party effectively if you are not a quick thinker and a problem solver.

‘Because, party management is all about conflict management and resolution, inclusion and effective communication within the party membership,’ Hamisu further explained.

He urged the newly elected members to be just in running the party’s affairs in order to earn both trust and confidence of their followers.

The Institute had within a couple of years in Sokoto State facilitated various capability buildings for youth and other vulnerable groups within political parties.