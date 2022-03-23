From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Sokoto State Chapter had elected Dr. Ben Musa, as the new chairman of the body.

Dr Musa, who is the Pastor in-charge of Christ House, took over from Rev Prof. John Olabode as the Chairman who has been appointed as the PFN National Vice President, North-west zone.

New officials include; Pastor David Oloruntoba (ECI) as

Deputy Chairman, Pastor Uche Onyemerekwe (Living Faith Church) as Secretary, Pastor John Benedict (Christ Power Word City) as Asst. Secretary, Pastor Amos Kato (Love Family Assembly) as Treasurer.

Others were: Rev Godwin Adole (Power of Faith Church) as Financial Secretary, Pastor Patrick Okafor (Christian Fellowship), as Welfare, and Pastor Kingsley Udeh (POWA) as PRO.

The new Chairman in his inaugural speech his leadership will be servant Leaders after the order of the Lordship of Jesus Christ.

He promised to provide spiritual, effective, pragmatic and result-oriented leadership which will be a worship to God and service to humanity.

“So as to bring transformative change to the Pentecostals in Sokoto, the body of Christ, our State Sokoto and Nigeria.”

The Women Fellowship and Youth Wing of the PFN of the State while 19 Local Government Areas’ Representatives of the Directorate of Politics and Governance of the body were inaugurated.

Speaking, Dr. Musa described the event as a prophetic shift “for an outpouring of grace on the custodians of ancient prophesies.”

He explained that in changing the narrative of Nigeria Politics and turning the tide of Nigerian Church disposition to same, the Directorate was strategically structured by his Lordship, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, National President of the Pentecostal body.

The Inauguration was followed with a day workshop, geared towards equipping the new officials with necessary details as regard the vision, direction, strategies and future plans of the directorate.