Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 155 persons have been arrested by police in Sokoto State for violating the ongoing curfew to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police spokesman ASP Muhammad A Sadiq in a statement made available to reporters in Sokoto on Thursday said the arrest was made between the 5th and 14th of May.

He added that 63 vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles were also impounded within the same period, stating that “all cases were discreetly investigated as directed by the CP before being charged to court.”

While justifying the arrest, Sadiq said the operation led by Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim S Kaoje was done in pursuant to the presidential directive on emplacement of curfew between 20:00 to 06:00.

“The CP reiterates that the Command is determined to enforce the curfew order to the latter and will therefore not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any individual or group of persons found violating the order.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, psc, enjoins the people of Sokoto State to embrace compliance with the safety advisories issued by authorised agencies and remain obedient to the night curfew directive, as it is in the interest of the state to contain the spread of the virus.” the statement reads.