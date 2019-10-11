The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested 30 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, Sauka-Sauka members terrorising the people and recovered arms. Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Kaoje, said: “With the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Operation Puff Adder, with have sent a strong signal to all criminals that these ‘ember’ months will not be a easy ride for them.

“We have deployed detectives to all the strategic areas and flash points where the bandits operate. Some of these gangs and syndicates have started relocated out of the state. There has been a constant raiding of their hideouts.

“SARS operatives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers. They also rounded up 20 Sausa-Sausa members and recovered arms from them. Immediately we finished interrogated them, we will charge them to court to face the wrath of the law. Another eight bandits were arrested in Sokoto when they were intercepted by SARS operatives. They are also raiding hideouts and uncompleted buildings.

“The Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) arrested 12 suspected cultists. They have been terrorising communities and robbing their victims. They are presently being interrogated and will soon be charged to court.

“The vigilance group is working with police detectives to raid forests and bushes. Some of the bandits are relocating out of the state. We want to appreciate the state government for donating operation vehicle. We need more in fighting banditry. We are determined to flush out hoodlums from the state. We equally need the support of members of the public to give us vital information. My door is wide open to receive anybody ready to assist the police.