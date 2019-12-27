The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers, recovering arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Kaoje, said the command recorded huge success “during the ‘ember’ months.

“We raided all the hideouts of the bandits and recovered arms and ammunition. After concluding interrogation we charged them to court.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), rounded up seven suspected armed robbers. They were arrested through vital information provided by members of the public. They are in our custody for interrogation.

“In a joint operation with Operation Puff Adder, the SARS operatives raided some black spots. In the process, nine suspects were arrested and arms recovered from them.

“We have redeployed detectives to all flash points with our neighbouring states. We don’t want to experience what happened in Katsina and Zamfara states when bandits invaded villages and burnt their houses. We don’t want to take chances, we are vigilant and we are going after the bandits to take them unaware.

“The command arrested four suspects for murder and rape. Immediately they confessed we charged them to court. I have warned the bandits to relocate.

“We have taken over 102 rifles with 30 empty magazines surrounded by some repentant bandits through the state government. The community policing paved way for this. More arms and other dangerous weapons are being surrounded by the bandits.

“The command is still soliciting for constructive collaboration between the citizens and the police especially in the area of information inflow in order to ensure a robust community policing.”