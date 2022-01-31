From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State have arrested 37 suspected bandits, 20 other criminals and recovered a cache of weapons.

The suspects, according to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Zaki Ahmed, while addressing Journalists on Monday confessed to having links with the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

According to him, the arrest followed Operation Sahara Storm which raided bandits camps in three local government areas of the state.

The LGAs include Illela, Rabah and Goronyo where twenty-three suspected bandits were also killed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He added that no fewer than 32 AK-47 rifles; two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers; one rocket launcher; 1,412 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and 1,200 rounds of AA live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Other exhibits include four locally made pistols and one Barreta pistol, four operational vehicles; 33 live cartridges; three AK-47 magazines, among others.

‘All the suspects were linked to the notorious bandit leader, Turji and they all confessed to their complicity in the crime of banditry,’ Ahmed said.

He added that an investigation is on and the suspects would be charged soon as completed.