The Police in Sokoto State, has confirmed the arrest and detention of Police Sergeant, Bello Garba, who allegedly shot one person to death and injured three others on Friday in Sokoto.

The victims were said to be sharing money doled out by Governor Aminu Tambuwal during the Juma’at prayers to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, held at Sultan Bello Jumu’at mosque.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident to Journalists in Sokoto.

He said that the Sergeant shot 25-year-old Aminu Abdulrahman to death and injured Junaidu Abba, Babangida Muhammad and Awaisu Alti.

The police spokesman said the victims were evacuated to Specialist Hospital Sokoto for treatment and autopsy.

Sadiq revealed that the Sergeant, of Counter Terrorism Unit Base 18 Gusau, was attached to Government House Sokoto.

“The Sokoto State Police Command condemns in its entirety the unwarranted, uncivil and unprofessional conduct of a Police Sergeant on special duty in the state.

“The policeman unprofessionally fired without reasonable justification at that material time.”

“Commissioner of Police, Sani Kaoje had ordered the detention and trial of the erring officer and charged the state Criminal Investigation Department to speed up investigation and come up with objective findings,” Sadiq said.

He added that the commissioner also charged all officers and men of the Command to deploy professional acumen, including psychological capacity to enhance the safety of the people, and not to resort to using arms against the populace.

Part of the statement reads: “The incident occurred at about 2:30pm, shortly after the special Juma’at prayers offered in commemoration of Nigeria’s forthcoming 60th independence anniversary at Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque.”

“The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal while magnanimously giving out gifts to the needy, a brief distribution which gave birth to an upsurge in would-be beneficiaries.

“However, in an unconventional effort to control the crowd after the departure of the governor the policeman fired the shot.”