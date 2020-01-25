The Saturday legislative re-run election has commenced peacefully in Sokoto with high turnout of voters in Sokoto South and Sokoto North local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the exercise is being conducted for the states and House of Representatives seats.

Malam Musa Muhammad, the Public Relations Officer of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Sokoto State, told NAN that the commission recruited 2,500 Ad-Hoc Staff for the re-run elections.

Musa said election materials were distributed early and the commission also ensured that personnel reached the designated units early for the exercise.

NAN Correspondents, who went round polling units, report that the turnout was early and massive; and election materials were delivered at most of the units before 8.00 a.m.

The card reader is being used; while accreditation and voting started simultaneously at about 9.00 a.m in all the units with tight security.

NAN reports that voters are conducting themselves well, while women have the highest turn-out.

A corps member, Mr Ekong Anyekanem, who is the Presiding Officer of Polling Unit 002 Maishanu ‘B’, Unguwar Rogo, said arrangements were smooth and the exercise so far was peaceful.

Anyekanem said men and women were arranged and lined up separately, while the physically challenged and aged voters were being given top priority.

Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far, describing it as “perfect’’.

Umar-Jabbi said he voted at 003 Marafa polling unit in Gagi, and urged voters to adhere to INEC’s guidelines for the exercise; as well as refrain from all actions that might jeopardise the peaceful conduct of the election.

He enjoined candidates, politicians, and voters in general, to accept the outcome of the election adding that in any contest, there must be winners and losers.

Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the election so far.

Abdullahi also described voters’ turnout as highly impressive and security arrangements as good.

He expressed confidence that at the end of the election, he would emerge victorious.

The candidate voted at Magajin Rafi Ward, Sarkin Tona ward.

Other areas visited are Rijiya A and B, Gobirawa, Unguwar Rogo, Emir Yahaya, Mana and Gagi.

NAN reports that the re-run elections are being conducted for Binji and Sokoto North state House of Assembly seats, as well as Sokoto North/Sokoto South and Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituencies. (NAN)