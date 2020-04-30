Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has announced the death of three COVID-19 patients.

Tambuwal in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Bellow, said the patients were 19 positive cases under treatment in the state.

He disclosed that the victims had history of some other diseases- diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.

“It is with heavy heart that I have to break this news to you of the results of tests carried out by the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) at the laboratory here in Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), whereby 18 tests were carried out.

“Unfortunately, out of them, nine turned out to be negative. Most of them, if not all, are persons that have had previous contacts with the two cases that we have had initially.

“And unfortunately, so far, out of the 54 tests carried out from Sokoto State, it means that we have 19 positive cases. Out of these, unfortunately again, we have recorded today three COVID-19 associated deaths.

All of the three are patients having history of some other diseases- diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, he explained.

The governor appealed to residents to come to the further realisation that COVID-19 is real.

“We must therefore continue to step up our game in observing laid down measures and rules; and protocols by the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Ministry of Health and the Sokoto State Ministry of Health ”

He also urged the residents to continue observing social distancing, frequent washing of hands and limiting contacts and other laid down measures and rules; and protocols by health personnel.

“I appeal, once again, to the communities to continue to cooperate and support our security agencies that are keeping vigil at our borders- interstate and Niger Republic with the sole aim of protecting our lives.

“I urge them also to keep community vigil by also blocking those that are likely to come into, or are on their way to Sokoto state from other states or parts of the country; or any part of Niger Republic.

“I also appeal that we shall continue to be informing the task force team of any suspected case of either COVID-19 or any other symptoms observed.

“I must commend the people of Sokoto state so far, for their vigilance, for the way they have been working and giving information to the task force and the government authorities.” The further statement stated.