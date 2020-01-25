Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto zonal office has warned politicians and residents of the state not to engage in vote buying during today’s rerun election. Its Zonal Head, Abdullahi Lawal, gave the warning yesterday while addressing journalists as part of its preparation to monitor the election.

He urged the electorate to avoid being used by politicians, adding that anybody caught in such financial illicit act will be arrested and made to face the law. “Whoever is caught with either vote buying or selling will be arrested and charged according to the law,” he stressed.

He disclosed that three people who were arrested in 2019 general elections have been arraigned last October. He also alerted the public on the circulation of fake currency across the state.

“Some politicians may use such in buying votes. Whoever is caught with fake currency will have double charges preferred against them,” he warned. He said the Commission would deploy technology advancement to monitor the politicians while also engaging bank executives to block any strange cash withdrawal related to the election.

The Zonal Head also called on the general public to avail themselves with the current whistleblower policy to report any suspect involving in financial inducement during or after the election. He urged the public to call a dedicated phone number, 07088888929, in order to reach the zonal office for any complaint.