Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State students sponsored on scholarship in four countries are excelling in their respective studies, the Chairman Scholarship Board, Hon. Altine Shehu Kajiji has said.

Kajiji disclosed this in an interview with Journalists while giving updates on their academic performance. The indigenous students numbered 200 were selected by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s administration to study medicine and medical related courses in Ukraine, India, Ghana and Sudan.

Kajiji confirmed that one of the female student studying in Sudan International University (SIU), had emerged as overall best in their first session’s examination.

“Honestly, our students are excelling in their respective studies. We have one who emerged as overall best in Sudan’s University where they are studying. Most of our students in Ukraine are doing better than their hosts studying in thesame institution.” He revealed.

The Chairman however linked the impressive performance of the students to rigorous but transparent screening exercise conducted during their selection. “We are thorough and transparent throughout the exercise, so, we are not surprised that they are doing excellently in their respective studies.” Kajiji noted.

Kajiji recalled that the State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in his wisdom had mandated the Board to prepare no fewer than 200 indigenous students for studies in various countries, noting that, all the twenty-three local government areas of the state must be represented in the scheme, not minding of their political inclination.

“The selection was saddled by a special panel and they carried out the exercise strictly based on academic performance without any fair or favour to ensure transparency before these children were shortlisted with final list of 200 students out of about 7,000 applicants.

Our Correspondent gathered that among of the 200 successful students where two daughters of the State chairman of opposition party, and a daughter of the State Treasurer of All Progressive Congress.

In a recent chat with Journalists, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal reiterated his administration resolve not to play politics with the education of the citizens. “You can quote me anywhere, I will not in anyway play politics with the future of the state by denying anyone education.

“Go to the scholarship board to find out if I’m lying, two children of the Sokoto State Chairman of APC wrote scholarship exams and passed but their father rejected their participation.

The governor however was saddled by the APC Chairman’s altitude. “How can you play politics with the future of your children by denying then what rightfully belongs to them. These children are indigenes of this state, they wrote qualifying examination and passed with excellent, what next than for them to benefit from the scheme” The Governor said.

While collaborating Governor Tambuwal, Chairman of the Scholarship Board told Journalists said that he personally called to persuade the Chairman of the opposition APC to allow his children to accept the Scholarship offers but to no avail.

“I personally called to persuade their father but to no avail. He was not the only opposition leader that his children were shortlisted. We also have the APC Treasurer whose child did not rejected the scholarship offer..” Kajiji further narrated.

He said that the affected children were later replaced to ensure the smooth process of the programme, adding that: “all the successful candidates have since settled down for their respective studies abroad as I’m talking to you.

When contacted the state APC chairman, Honourable Isa Sadiq Acida decline to comment on the issue as calls and text messages sent to his phone number were unreturned as at the time of filing this report.

All the 200 students that include; 76 students studying Medicine, 41 students studying Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 9 in BSc Pharmacy and 17 Doctorates degree in Pharmacy, 17 students for Radiology, 8 physiotherapy, 9 medical sciences, 9 biomedical laboratory as well as 6 students studying Biotechnology are already into their second year of studies.