Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The atmosphere in Sokoto state was calm as there was no form of #RevolutionNow protest in the state.

Aside from the early rain in the state capital which delayed business activities, our correspondent observed that people went about their normal activities.

Sokoto State Police Command PPRO, Mohammed Sadiq, confirmed that there was no protest in the state.

He said: “There was no sign or report of any threat to peace in the state, and from our intelligence, there was no cause for alarm.”

In a related development, one-time President of National Council of Nigerian Youth (NYCN), Bello Bala Shagari, has distanced Nigerian youths from calls by the founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, to engage in the planned protest.

Bello in a press statement issued to journalists in Sokoto said he did not dispute with Sowore that Nigeria was sliding as there was no economic, political and social justice, hence the need for a revolution. But heeding to Sowore’s calls for a revolution would lead to a national disaster which Nigerians might not have anticipated or be able to recover from easily.

“The government needs more of our support than revolt and we should be able to provide that through citizens’ engagement, rather than a revolution and taking to the streets of a country bedeviled by insecurity.

“Over the last seven years, we have seen various waves of revolutions in the Middle East and parts of Africa where democratically-elected persons were removed via ‘civil revolution’ and in their place, military officers install themselves. The results have not always been favourable to the citizenry.

“I would like all to recall the most recent events that happened in Sudan where we all cheered happily at the thought that a dictator had been removed, only for the Sudanese to struggle to end in tears and blood. There is a thin line between civilian revolution and military usurpation of power.”

The NYCN president, however, advised Nigerians to work together and fix the country, rather than being pushed to destroy it by persons who can easily fly out of the country should there be chaos and anarchy.