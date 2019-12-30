Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Speaker Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida Manya, has said the loyalty of 16 members elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained unshakeable.

Manya stated this during a visit to the party secretariat, which he said was necessary to straighten the bond between APC legislators and executives of the party in the state.

The Speaker also lauded the leadership of the party for the support and solidarity during the election of principal officers of the House.

“We are one family; we are fully united and the APC is intact at the Assembly. I am reiterating our unalloyed loyalty and sincere resolve to move the party and the state forward,” he said.

House Leader, Bello Isa Ambarura, expressed delight with the cordial relationship between party leadership and elected representatives.

State Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, commended APC lawmakers for the visit saying it would solidify the party and urged them to carry party executives in local governments along and assist them where necessary.

Secretary of the party, Abubakar Yabo, said the visit was “a good omen to the party in the state and Nigeria.”