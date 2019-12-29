Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aminu Manya Achida, says the loyalty of all the sixteen members of the state legislature elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains unshakeable.

The Speaker spoke when he led his colleagues on a courtesy visit to the leadership of the party in the state.

According to him, the visit was aimed at strengthening the bond between themselves and the state leadership, as well as its elders and local government executives.

Speaker Manya said all APC lawmakers are united in all House activities, while working as the members of the same family.

“We are routinely brainstorming on every activity of the house and we are one family,” he stated.

“I am also reiterating our unalloyed loyalty and our firm, sincere resolve to move the party and the state forward,” Manya assured.

The Speaker also lauded the state leadership of the party for their invaluable solidarity during the election of the House leaders.

He stressed that “we are fully united and the APC is intact at the Assembly.”

Also speaking, the House Leader, Alhaji Bello Isa Ambarura, expressed delight with the existing cordial relationship between them and the leadership and elders of the party, as well as its elected representatives at all levels.

The state Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, commended the APC lawmakers for the unprecedented gesture, describing it as historic.

Achida said that the visit was a home coming and it will help to further solidify the party.

The Chairman admonished the lawmakers to always carry along the executives of the party at the local government level, and to assist them when necessary.

The state Secretary of the party, Ahaji Abubakar Muhammad Yabo, expressed happiness with the visit, adding that “it is a good omen to the party in the state and Nigeria in general.”