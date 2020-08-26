Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed the payment of outstanding gratuities due to the retired civil servants across the State.

The directive came after years of anguish faced by the retirees, who were last paid their entitlements in 2016, according to official records made available to our correspondent.

In a statement released by the State Ministry of Finance, the Governor directed that the payment procedure of “first to retire, first to be paid” must be observed in the month of August.

The statement urged beneficiaries to stay calm and wait their turn, assuring them that they would receive their payments according to the sequence of their retirements.

Some of the retirees who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed dismay over the delay in their payment, one calling it an ‘act of disservice on the part of government they have serviced dutifully.’