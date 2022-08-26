The Governing Council of Sokoto State University (SSU) has approved the appointment of two Deputy Vice Chancellors (DVCs), Academic and Administration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer of the university, Mr Zayyanu Shehu, made available to newsmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Shehu said that the council, which gave the approvals at its 25th meeting held on Aug. 25, also promoted four staff members to professorial positions.

He said that Prof. Bello Yerima was appointed as Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, while Prof. Attahiru Sifawa was appointed as Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration.

According to him, the appointments are for a period of two years and subject to renewal for another two years.

He said Yerima, a Professor of Microbiology, hails from Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State and is a graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

He is also a holder of Doctorate degree in Applied Microbiology from the University of Jos.

The Information Officer said Prof. Sifawa hails from Bodinga Local Government council of Sokoto state and is a holder of B.A (Ed) History, M. A and Ph.D. History, from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Shehu said that the council similarly considered the promotion of two members of staff to the rank of professor and two others to Associate Professors.

The approval was in line with the recommendations of External Assessors as well as that of the Appointments and Promotions Committee (A&PC) to effect the promotions.

He said that the newly promoted Professors are Dr. Ibrahim Nasiru of Science Education department and Dr. Umar Ubandawaki of Political Science.

Associates are Dr. Ibrahim Furfuri, of Department of Library and Information Science as well as Dr. Bello Buhari who lectures at the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies. (NAN)