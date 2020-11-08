(Muhammad Bello, NAN)

The Sokoto State Government, through the Zakat and Endowment Commission (SOZECOM), has established a hospital to cater for indigent patients with severe illnesses in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, disclosed this during the commission’s health committee meeting and disbursement of medical support for the needy, through hospital and pharmaceutical shop committees.

Maidoki said that the state government had since handed over the Farfaru Hospital, along with all necessary equipment to start the special hospital assignment.

He added that “we now have a hospital that is under the commission’s control to cater to the health issues of indigent patients residing in Sokoto State.

“I wish to emphasise that the facility is to support indigent patients, with no restrictions to tribe, religion or any political party.

“This is a project to support the society and by the grace of God, the reward of such act is only from Allah.”

The chairman explained that the introduction of the hospital would not in any way stop the commission’s monthly health assistance to the needy through its partner hospitals and pharmaceutical shops.

He noted that the hospital was just a further initiative to reduce the sufferings faced by less privileged persons in Sokoto State while seeking medical treatment.

“Moreover, today we are disbursing N1.1 million to some selected hospital committees in the state for the free drugs and treatment exercise for people who cannot afford their medical bills.

“As such, I urge members of our various hospital committees to ensure transparency and accountability in handling the responsibility shouldered on them,” he said.

He further said that the medicines to be disbursed were donated by Alhaji Abdulkadir Dan’iyan-Jarma, a Sokoto State-based philanthropist, through the commission.

He appealed to wealthy individuals to emulate the gesture, not only through the commission but within their locality or even visiting hospitals to support those in need.

Maidoki thanked Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and his Deputy, Alhaji Munir Dan’iya, “for their sustained support and dedication to the activities of the Zakat Commission.”