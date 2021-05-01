From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Executive Chairman, Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Altine Shehu Kajiji, has said last batch of the 200 students sponsored to study medical and paramedical courses are to depart for Ukraine on May 4.

Kajiji stated this during a farewell meeting with the beneficial students and their parents in Sokoto.

He said the delay of their departure was due to the problems encountered in their visa processes in the country’s embassy as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kajiji said that all arrangements on their departure has now been concluded.

He added that three students will join their colleagues in Ukraine to commence their studies as the state government has offset all finances regarding their studies.

He charged them to reciprocate the state government gesture by putting in more efforts in their studies.

One of the parents of the students, Hon Zakari Muhammad Shinaka thanked the state government and the scholarship board for fulfilling the promises and the commitment shown despite the present economic woes facing the state.

Shinaka said they almost lost hope for this sponsorship considering long period of time taken as a result of the pandemic but not their conference is fully regained.

He called on the students to be good ambassadors of the state and country as well as keeping away from any anti-social behaviours.

Also speaking, one of the students, Safiyyah Bello Kware, assured of their commitment and desire to face their studies with all seriousness and be good ambassadors of Sokoto and the country at large.

She also thanked the state government for be being alive to its responsibility.