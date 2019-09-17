Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, have been applauded for their efforts at ensuring the success of routine immunisation exercise in the northwestern state.

Sole Administrator, Wurno Local Government Council, Hon. Ladan Muhammad Wurno, gave the commendation in an interview with reporters shortly after Day 3 of the immunisation exercise in the area.

Wurno noted that the timely provision of logistics by the state government had impacted positively on the exercise. He also acknowleded the wide acceptance of the polio vaccine among parents and guardians through various community based enlightenment through opinion leaders and facilitated by the Sultanate Council.

The Sole Administrator further explained that with the help of village heads and opinion leaders, most of the non compliance cases were resolved within the area.

“The exercise has been so impressive, especially the large turnout from targeted communities. We are grateful to the state government who have ensured that all logistics were provided. We also thanked the Sultan of Sokoto for his fatherly role in the success of the exercise. Our opinion leaders were able to resolve most of the non compliance cases,” Ladan commended.

On his part, the Director, Primary Healthcare Services of the council, Abubakar Muhammad, said the local government authority had mobilised the councillors to their respective wards to support the immunisation officials.

Also speaking, the council’s Immunisation Officer, Nura Abubakar Wurno, said no fewer than 69,840 vaccines were allocated to the council for the immunisation of the targeted population of children under five-year-old.

He added that a total of 32,680 children were immunized within the first two days of the exercise which according to him represented 53 percent of the targeted population.