Abdulfatai Abdulsalami, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has emphasized the need to develop local solutions to the present security challenges facing the country.

The Sultan was speaking at the maiden Town Hall meeting on security organised by the Sultanate Council in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) in Sokoto.

The President-General of the Islamic Council of Nigeria expressed worry over rising insecurity in North West Nigeria.

He stressed the need for partnership between political leaders and traditional rulers for the purpose of finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

The Sultan decried the alleged involvement of some traditional rulers in aiding the activities of armed bandits in parts of Zamfara State.

He advocated for the prosecution of any traditional ruler caught supporting banditry and other criminal activities.

On his part Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal stressed the need for Nigeria to strengthen her institutions.

Governor Tambuwal lamented the acute shortage of manpower in the country’s security agencies, as he called for a total reinforcement of the national security complex.

He also called for more funding, proper intelligence gathering as well as collaboration with the traditional institutions.

The town hall meeting featured special addresses from three key speakers: General Ishola Williams (retd), Emir of Zamfara Alhaji Muhammad Attahiru Ahmad and Professor Tukur Baba of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi made presentations