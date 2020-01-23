Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The APC gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has described the verdict of the Supreme Court that affirmed the re-election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as daylight robbery.

He said the injustice meted to the party at the tribunal, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court is unfortunate, adding that the overwhelming mandate given to the APC had been illegally snatched.

Addressing party supporters at a solidarity rally organized for the party leadership in the state, the APC candidate said he had recourse to the divine vengeance of God in the case.

Also speaking, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko said as a Muslim, he had accepted what happened in good faith.

He urged the of the party and the entire people in the state to continue to remain peaceful, united and fervently prayerful.

While showing gratitude to God, the senator who is also the party leader in the state expressed delight with the massive support and love the people were showing to him and the APC.

He added: ”As Muslims, we believe in God and we have accepted what happened to us in good faith.”

Senator Wamakko further admonished the people of the state to come out and massively vote for the candidates of the party during next Saturday’s bye elections.

Also speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said he was happy that, members the party in the state were not despaired in spite of what happened at the Supreme Court.

Dingyadi further noted that, the people of the state were still in high spirits, energetic and confident.

“As Muslims, what happened has been ordained by God and we have accepted it in good faith,” the Minister averred.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida maintained that, more than seventy per cent of the people of the state were fully for the party.

Achida disclosed that members of the party would not join the PDP-led Sokoto State government as canvassed by Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal and his lieutenants.

Others at the rally were: former transport minister, Yusuf Suleiman; APC gubernatorial candidate running mate, Hon. Faruku Malami Yabo, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Hon Musa S/Arda and the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, among others.

It would be recalled that, the Supreme Court had on Monday, January 20, 2020 dismissed the appeal filed before it by Ahmed Aliyu and the party, hinging its action on alleged lack in merit.

The Sokoto appeal read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the submissions by Ahmed Aliyu of the APC that Tambuwal’s election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for Elections, and that the lower courts were wrong to discountenance the exhibits tendered to show over-voting and other irregularities in the March 9 and 23, 2019 elections.

Justice Abba-Aji also said Aliyu and APC failed to link the exhibits to the foundation of their case, adding that, the court “is not to go on a voyage of discovery.”