Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has signed the 2020 appropriation budget of N202 billion into law as passed by the State House of Assembly.

The Governor, while appending his signature, applauded the Assembly members for their patriotism and unflinching commitment to the collective good of the people of the state.

According to him: “The Assembly, despite being controlled by the APC which is in the majority, has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state.”

He added that the lawmakers members have shown an uncommon patriotism to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Sokoto, and promised that their gesture shall not be misplaced.

Governor Tambuwal further applauded the Assembly for its speedy consideration of the budget in three weeks in line with the World Bank benchmark.

“The ball is now in the court of the executive to ensure proper implementation of the budget. We will work closely with the parliament in doing so,” he said.

Presenting the passed budget bill to the Governor, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Aminu Muhammad Achida, noted that the Assembly was aware of the achievements of the administration despite financial constraints.

“The implementation of the 2019 budget has recorded a lot in the areas of education, health and rural development as well as many others.

“We will continue to accelerate the passage of any bill that is meant to improve the lots of the people of the state,” explained the Speaker, who said that the Assembly approved the budget during its sitting number 122.

Achida commended the executive for “its record achievement in the modest improvement of internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Speaker affirmed that the budget 2020 of N202 billion presented to the Assembly by the executive earlier in the month has been approved in totality.