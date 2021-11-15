From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has proposed N188 billion for the 2022 fiscal year. State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made the disclosure while presenting the budget before the State House of Assembly on Monday.

Tagged “Budget of Accomplishment and Sustainable Development”, the governor said fifty-nine per cent of the total budget outlay will be dedicated to capital projects, with recurrent expenditures to gulp 41 per cent, accordingly.

The governor explained that the budget when approved will focus on the completion of most ongoing development projects across the state and the initiation of new projects.

Governor Tambuwal indicated that the education sector has the highest outlay, with over N37 billion naira, making up twenty per cent of the total budget.

This is followed by health, with N28.8 billion and Agriculture, with N22,5 billion of the total budget, representing fifteen and eleven per cent, respectively.

The governor further disclosed that N18 billion has been allocated to infrastructure, with N81 billion for other ministries and agencies.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon Aminu Muhammed Acida, commend the governor for the timely presentation of the proposed budget.

He said the House was delighted with the governor’s speech, assuring him that the budget will receive the full attention of the House without delay.

