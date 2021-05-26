(NAN/Sun News Online)

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said his administration is committed to restructuring and repositioning vigilance groups in the state to assist Federal security agencies.

Tambuwal made this commitment in a issued statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday at Gandi in the Rabah Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that bandits clashed with some local vigilance groups that led to the death of 21 people in the LGA.

The governor said that repositioning the vigilance groups had become necessary in the face of pockets of security breaches being experienced recently in Rabah LGA axis which is in the eastern part of the state.

‘We’re going to restructure and reposition the vigilance groups by providing them with mobility and communications gadgets.

‘This is to enable them to communicate with security agencies effectively and for them to provide basic information and guide to the security agencies.

‘Moreover, the state government will also provide some allowances to the vigilance members “for the sacrifices they are making towards providing security in their localities,’ he said.

The governor commended the federal security agencies operating in the state for working closely with the state government in addressing the security challenges.

‘They have been doing their best,’ he said.

He emphasised that the state`s Security Council had been coordinating security activities and had established peace in the northern axis, including Silame, Bingo and Tangaza LGAs.

Tambuwal noted that he had been reliably informed by the Chairman of Rabah LGA that 21 victims of the recent onslaught by bandits were among the vigilantes recognised by security agencies in the state.

He pledged that the state government would give cash and material assistance to the families of the victims ‘to ameliorate their sufferings.’

Tambuwal prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead and for the overall security of the country.