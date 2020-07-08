Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto state government has earmarked over N10 billion on the construction of intra-city flyovers and roads dualization as part of its capital projects of this year.

The Commissioner for Information, Hon. Isa Bajini Galadanci disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.

The briefing was jointly done by his colleague in the Ministry of Finance, Basic Education, Works and Water Resources, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Bello Abubakar Guiwa, Hon. Salihu Maidaji and Hon. Umar Bature respectively.

According to Commissioner for Finance, the governor has directed that all paperworks on the awards of the contracts should be completed within five days after the Wednesday meeting to enable the contractors commence work on time.

The governor’s directive, Dasuki said, also covers the trio of contracts on mega hospitals planned for Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) and two others which over N10 billion awards the Council approved last week.

He said the directive also include modalities for the payment of compensation in all affected sites where the projects would be located.

A breakdown of the expenditures on the five approved projects on Wednesday indicate that while the flyovers will gulp about N6.8 billion, thus carrying the lion share, the dualization of the road makes up the rest of the total sum.

The roads earmarked for dualization are those of Waziri Abbas, Maituta and the Illela Terminus roads which will gulp N709 million, N277 million and N2.856 billion respectively.

The sum of N3.4 billion apiece are set aside for the construction of the flyovers to be located at Dandima and Rijiyar Doruwa intersections of the state capital.

The Council also received and adopted the recommendations of a committee set up by the state government on the inter-ministerial integration of water supply in the state.