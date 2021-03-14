From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Thirty-Six first class graduates from Sokoto State University are to be sponsored by Sokoto state government for their Masters and Doctorate degrees.

The State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, disclosed this during the maiden convocation ceremony of university on Saturda when the institution successfully graduated 1473 students.

Tambuwal said that,the day provided an opportunity for the celebration of academic excellence. He also expressed delight with the acceptance of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,to personally deliver Convocation Lecture of the Institution.

The Governor said:” Education remains the pivotal sector of Sokoto State Government, to achieve the desired level of development of the state in the political, economic, Scientific and Technological spheres .

“From 2015 to date, the sector has been getting the largest shares of the annual budgets of the state and we will sustain this happy tempo.”

According to Tambuwal, his administration will ensure the adequate funding of education , at all levels.

He however commended the former Governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,for his foresight and vision in establishing the University.

The governor also announced the renaming of the institution’s Senate building after the late pioneer Chancellor of the school, Umar Ali Shinkafi while the newly constructed Library complex was named after the second Chancellor, Barrister Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, both now deceased.

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, also applauded the former governor for establishing the University,just as he lauded Tambuwal for sustaining it to its present enviable position.

The monarch urged the institution to set up the Faculty of Sokoto Caliphate Studies, to broaden the study of the myriad of literature written by the Founders of the Sokoto Caliphate, over 200 years ago.

Responding shortly after receiving the Honorary Degree on behalf of her late Father, Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi, his daughter, Dr. Zainab Bagudu Shinkafi, the wife of Kebbi State Governor said that, the deceased was a firm believer of the desire to fully develop Nigeria.

Mrs Bagudu announced the endowment of a N5 million naira to the Faculty of Arts and Islamic Studies of the University, under the Umaru Shinkafi Education Endowment Foundation.

She also awarded a N250,000, Prize for the best graduating student in Arabic and Islamic studies, Political Science , as well as N250,000, Prize,each, for the best female graduating student in Basic Sciences and Microbiology in order to promote girl child education as well as to develop Science engineering technology and medicine.

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, was invested as the Pioneer Chancellor of the University, assured the visitor and management of the school his commitment to build an institution not just for knowledge acquisition, but also expanding knowledge to it’s utmost frontiers.

The Pro-Chancellor, Engineer Bello Suleiman, lauded Sokoto State Governor for sustaining the adequate funding of the University, adding that, he has shown extreme passion to ensure the successful conduct of its academic activities’.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Sani Mohammed Dangoggo, revealed that graduates of the institution are among the globally competitive graduates.

On training of staff, the Vice Chancellor said the staff of the school are equipped with required skills to excel in this highly competitive 21st century global arena.