From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has promised not to relent in implementating the new salary structure of N30,000 for civil servants.

The governor made the promise on Saturday at the May Day celebrations in Sokoto. The governor noted that his administration has been consistent in paying salary since he came into office.

Deputy Governor Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, who represented the governor, noted that Sokoto is ‘among the first few states that have been implementing the new minimum wage of N30,000.’

He listed other other benefits that civil servants in the state enjoy to include the sale of all government quarters to occupants, the allocation of the Kalambaina Housing Estate.

Others listed were the approval for the securing of a N2 billion loan via the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the procurement of 10,000 motorcycles to be given as loans payable in 24 months.

He expressed happiness with the cordial relationship that exists between the state government and the state chapter of the NLC, noting that this has made it easier for thorny issues involving the welfare of union members to be resolved amicably.

The governor in his message tasked the workforce to leave up to expectation, assuring that the state government is willing to listen, act and implement all issues raised about salaries, pensions and gratuities.

On local government health workers, the governor’s message was that the state government has ‘constituted a special critical stakeholders’ committee on the streamlining of their pension payments in line with subsisting Pension Law of 1979 so as to cater for their needs.’