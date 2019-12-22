Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State House of Assembly has described the 2020 Appropriation Bill presented before it by the State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as a realistic budget that has been prioritised to meet citizens’ yearnings.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. Malami Ahmed Basakwacha, stated this during a Citizens Townhall meeting with members of the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations in Sokoto State (CONSS) at the House chamber.

The CONSS members were in the House to present a documented review of the appropriation bill to the House, being the resolutions of their three-day intensive meeting to study, review and identify necessary observations and correction on the 2020 budget.

The meeting was organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI) and supported by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Speaking, the lawmaker said the budget if passed into law would emerge as the first in the history of the state that is encompassed with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) tool to ensure its efficiency and effectiveness.

He promised that the House was ready to partner with stakeholders to achieve success in the passage of the budget.

“We are here to listen and receive the submissions you may have made regarding the 2020 Appropriation Bill. We are ready to partner with stakeholders who are willing to help us achieve a realistic budget with the course of carrying out our statutory responsibility.

“This year’s budget is unique in the sense that it is IPSAS compliant;. On our part, we will ensure that funds in the budget are appropriated for the benefit of Sokoto people.

“We have gone round and met our constituents to know their yearnings, and we are ready to ensure that their needs are reflected in the budget. We also need genuine input from outsiders,: the lawmaker said.

Basakwacha noted that the House was working assiduously to ensure that the budget is given necessary attention for quick passage without delay. “Input of other stakeholders are in this regard. I wish to assure you that all hands will be on deck to ensure successful passage of the budget,” he added.

Speaking, CONSS Chairman, Malam Abubakar Shuni, commended the House for encouraging citizens participation in the budget process in the state.

Shuni however, expressed concerns over the dwindling revenue generation of the State, which according to him, might affect the performance of the budget and not achieving it purpose.

He also canvassed for the inclusion of funds that will carter for the implementation of the new minimum wage for the State’s workforce.