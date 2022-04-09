After a not-too-long hiatus, Sokoyokoto, the celebrity television cooking show is back bigger and better!

As the tradition on Sokoyokoto, a rich array of stars from Nollywood, music and other spheres of the Nigerian society have been invited to display their culinary skills as well as their party swags before a live audience.

Leading the pack for the new series is Yoruba movie actor, Lateef Adedimeji, who was on set to display his culinary skills for a more thrilling, stimulating and exhilarating show.

With exciting games, dance and talent display that attract prizes of N20,000 per contest, there are also lots of products to sample.