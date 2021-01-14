A firm, Strategic Outsourcing Limited (SOL), Ajah, Lagos, has honoured 297 workers with long service awards at its end-of-year 2020 celebration in Lagos, recently.

Group’s Head, Human Resources, Francesca Gabriel, said the awards is to recognise the recipients’ commitments to work and also appreciate them to do more in the coming years.

On his part, Group Managing Director, Olufemi Ogunlowo, expressed the Group’s appreciation to the staffers and beneficiaries for their steadfastness and unflinching support for sustaining the Group’s ideals and goals, which had earned the company a huge success in 2020.

Ogunlowo, however, charged all members for more contributions and dedication in their respective duties in the coming years for greater success.