Solad Integrated Power Solutions Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading distributed energy solutions providers, has agreed a strategic alliance with Viathan Engineering Limited to deliver integrated energy solutions for customers beyond Lagos and across Nigeria.

Solad and Viathan have worked closely together on Solad’s flagship project at Sura market in Lagos, which provides more than 1000 small businesses with reliable and affordable power from Viathan’s gas generation plant on Lagos Island. The alliance brings together Viathan’s world class engineering, gas infrastructure and gas to power generation capability with Solad’s solar generation capability, last mile distribution, customer service, technology and value added services proposition. Solad and Viathan are already collaborating on a range of new opportunities.

Commenting on the alliance, SOLAD Group Chief Executive Officer Denis O’Brien said: “The success of the partnership and the synergies between Viathan and Solad have been very clearly demonstrated at the Sura project. This alliance will allow us to build on those synergies by developing integrated propositions for additional sites across the region, where a hybrid combination of gas and solar can overcome intractable energy supply problems for businesses of all sizes. By combining our balance sheets, the alliance will also create new financing opportunities at scale, and allow us to lower the cost of project delivery.”

Commenting on behalf of Viathan, Habeeb Alebiosu said: “Following the success of the Sura project, Viathan recognises Solad’s ability to develop the last mile and customer services’ infrastructure for hybrid power solutions, this means that we can utilise our gas generation capacity to access a much wider range of customers.”

Solad has an existing expansion programme to install a further 12 mini-grid solutions in markets across the South West of Nigeria over the next two (2) years, adding more than 20,000 small businesses to its network.