By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Two sisters, Anuoluwapo Soladoye and Opeoluwa Soladoye, recently bagged first class degrees from McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State.

The sisters, described by fellow students as inseparable and talented, shone at the convocation, as they carted home several awards, including the vice-chancellor’s award for best graduating student and valedictorian. Anuoluwapo Soladoye emerged the best graduating student, while Opeoluwa Soladoye emerged as the valedictorian.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In an interview with the twins, Anuoluwapo said she emerged the best graduating student for the 2020/2021 academic session with a CGPA of 4.96.

The 25-year-old lady, who graduated from the Accounting and Finance Department, the third child of four siblings, said she was born in Lagos State but hailed from Lagelu Local Government Area, Oyo State.

According to her, the journey to McPherson University began in October 2017 after she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and was not sure about the choice of university she would attend.

“Fortunately, I spoke with a friend who briefed me about McPherson University and, after doing some research, I decided to attend the institution

“My experience in the school was eventful as the staff and students were hospitable and accommodating. I and my younger sister, Opeoluwa, saw the institution as our second home because everyone co-habited as a family.

“Our stay in the school enabled us reach our maximum potentials as attention was paid to our individual strength.

“I took my studies seriously right from the start because of my two role models, Uncles Yemi and Tayo. They had outstanding academic excellence and since I had the privilege to witness their performance, I had to emulate them. Their academic performance had a huge impact on my success story today.

“I feel elated to have achieved this academic feat with so many medals. Actually, my parents deserved the eight awards I received on the convocation day and I dedicated it to them. They were truly supportive, especially with finance, moral support and advice that kept my sister and I shining so bright; it was through their efforts and constant reminder of our goals that we achieved this academic milestones.

“My parents ensured that my siblings and I got the best, including qualitative education. I attended Chrisland Primary School, Opebi, Lagos. Secondary education at Atlantic Hall, Poka-Epe, Lagos, and then Oxbridge Tutorial College.

“Despite being affectionate, my parents were strict with I and siblings, including our academics, such that they made sure we didn’t watch TV during exams and did all assignments given to us. We equally prepared for tests and exams under constant supervision.

“Whenever we did well during exams and won prizes during prize-giving day, they gave us gifts to motivate us. So, that gesture encouraged us a lot and we had no choice but to strive for excellence.

“My saddest moment was when two deaths occurred within the four years, though they both happened outside the school premises. They weren’t my course mates but admitted same session in the institution but the second person was one of the caterers we had in the school.”

She urged other students to always put in their best in whatever they do and added that they should not compete with anyone but dream about success and also work for it.

“Set goals and ensure you work towards it. Be consistent in whatever you do and stay committed. Always put God first at all times. Know what can distract you and stay away from it.”

She said she would pursue professional studies and obtain other relevant qualifications like a master’s degree, as these are the next steps for her at the moment.

On her part, 23-year-old, Mass Communication graduate and last child of the family, Opeoluwa Soladoye, the valedictorian, who graduated with 4.77 CGPA, said: “Honestly, I am short of words. Really want to thank God for where we are today. The journey was never rosy but through hard work, intense sacrifice and encouragement, we were able to get here.”

“We never came into the university to break records; we always have it in mind the saying that anything worth doing is worth doing well. So we had to give it our all and God crown it. I cannot appreciate my wonderful parents and siblings enough for the love and constant encouragement; my uncles and aunties for their care and support through our years of study.’’

Overwhelmed with gratitude to God Almighty, her mum, Mrs. Adefunke Soladoye said that parents have roles to play in the life of their children

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Mrs. Soladoye added that her children took to the advised given to them and concentrated on their studies, ‘’they didn’t settle for less but rather were determined and today I am a proud mother of an academic excellence. It is joyful for us as a family.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .