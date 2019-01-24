Lovers of good music and fun seekers are in for a thrill, as Afro Spot Music Nite Club makes its entry into the Nigerian entertainment space.

Modelled after the popular ‘70s hangout, Kakadu Afro-Spot, which had the likes of Fela & the Kula Lobitos as regulars; the brains behind the hangout said it’s going to be a bi-weekly affair.

“The Afro Spot Music Nite Club is located on the Bogobiri Roof Top (BRT) at Bogobiri House, Ikoyi, Lagos. The nightclub will be bi-weekly and will hold every Friday and Saturday commencing on January 25 from 10 pm to 4 am.

“This historic maiden event will witness world-class music stars including living legends like Jimi Solanke, Prince Eji Oyewole, Duro Ikujenyo and The Age of Aquarius Band, and Femi Aribisala among a host of others. The new hub intends to create awareness of Nigerian, African and global music, and it would cover a broad genre including Afrobeat, highlife, jazz, rap, hip hop and spoken word. The objective is to revive night life in the commercial city of Lagos,” a statement said.