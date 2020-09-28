A leading advocate of cleaner environment through the use of renewable energy, Temidayo Joshua, popularly called Temidayo Solar Queen, at the weekend, stormed Lagos with her ‘Go Green’ campaign.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness on the impact of Green House emissions on planet earth.

Temidayo, who started her campaign by publishing articles urging Nigerians to embrace replacing dirty fuels with renewable energy, took the campaign to the door steps of Lagosians, informing them on the need to go green and support a girl child achieve her dream of cleaner environment. The campaign started in Maryland Bus Stop before it moved to Falomo and its environs on the Lagos Island last week.

Addressing journalists during the campaign, she expressed gratitude to Lagosians for supporting her by accepting her message on the Go Green Campaign.

On what inspired her to embark on the campaign, she stated that “it all began in my secondary school years when I was given a topic on effects of green house emissions on planet earth. Through research, I discovered that rising green house emissions will lead to increase in global warming which may make the earth uninhabitable for you and me.

“I couldn’t study sciences in the university due to lack of financial support. But I had the opportunity to get trained in Solar Energy installation. And today, I am not just an expert in solar panel installation, but also an advocate of cleaner energy in Nigeria and the world.”

On the perception that solar energy is relatively expensive, she argued that solar energy is relatively cheaper when compared to conventional grid energy in the long run. “As you may be aware, with the recent hike in electricity tariff, customers are now paying an average of N56/kwh and there is also the challenge of crazy billing whereby customers will pay for energy they didn’t consume.

“With Solar energy, you spend less than N30/kwh, you have total control of your energy consumption, you need not bother about crazy billing .