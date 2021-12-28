In a bid to address the power challenge and unemployment scourge in Nigeria, Solar Applications Standard (SOLAPS) says it is targeting 20 million users via its soon-to-be launched app. The solar firm said this will ensure the rapid acceleration of solar renewable worldwide and make opportunities for the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos during a briefing on its operations, the Chief Executive Officer, SOLAPS, Omololu Williams, expressed excitement on the current growth of the solar industry in Nigeria , adding that he would like to see a situation where Nigerians have ownership of companies, technologies that are being used as opposed to having some products shipped from China.

According to him, the soon-to-be launched app gives Nigerians the opportunity to have power in their hands to solve the challenge of accessing power.

Williams said, “With regards to the challenges we faced at the test market stage in 2013, the challenges were around product quality and user experience. With the quality of product, we made certain improvements and we got to a thousand units in which we added new features but we found out that we had to be more innovative and it took us quite some time to get to the right solution. We also met with telcos as well as investors and that is where we found the idea of creating an app which is now the solution.

The system can really work with any number but I will say that we can start with 100,000. However, our target is 20 million users. We will need good vendor support to make it work.