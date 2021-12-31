From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Dawanu Janguru community in Dawaki Tofa Local Government, Kano State, has expressed gratitude to MTN, following the receipt of a 650-feet, solar-powered borehole from the company.

The borehole was on Tuesday, handed over to the District Dead of Dawanu, Alhaji Mutari Saidu and principal, Government Girls Secondary School, Dawanu, Hajia Rabi Yakubu Ahmed. Saidu was excited: “We thank Allah for this project and we pray Allah to reward MTN for this gesture.

“This gesture is not to our girls alone, but to all members of our community, given the challenges we face in the quest for potable water in this area. This company has assisted us enormously by giving us the gift of this solar – powered borehole.”

He said they have put in place measures to secure the project, adding that they have re- empowered the local vigilance group and alerted other security organizations like the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps:

“We have also held meetings with the security officers of the school long before this occasion and they have assured us that nothing would happen to the borehole.”

Hajia Ahmed said: “You know that they are girls and we female, we need a lot of water. Women have so many needs that require the use water and that is why I will like to appreciate MTN Nigeria for this invaluable assistance that have rendered to us.”

Alhaji Tijjani Salihu, Head of Government Affairs, Kano MTN office, told the audience: “This project called, ‘What We Can Do Together’ is a project that is designed to addresses the pressing needs of communities.

“Working with the communities, we identify their needs. And after due process, we get a contractor, follow -up the specification and after the project is executed, we come for inspection, commissioning and hand over to the community for their use.

“We have discussed with the community leaders that they should take firm charge of the security of the project and they have assured us of their cooperation in this regard.”