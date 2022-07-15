By Maduka Nweke

Apparently desirous to use their ingenuity to solve the hydra headed problems of housing and electricity in Nigeria, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo of Nedcomoaks Ltd and his wife Ichechi Okonkwo, CEO of Victoria Crest homes have unveiled a solar powered estate, the Citadel View Estate (CVE) in Nigeria.

The Citadel View Estate will solve the problem of housing deficit and at the same time solve the epileptic problem of electricity through the use of solar panels. CVE will be deploying cutting-edge solar energy technology and a biogas sewage treatment system, being the first of its kind in Lagos Nigeria with a housing model focused on sustainable living. “It is being done alongside other modern technology solutions designed to elevate the living experience of its residents, such as a stealth security system, world-class recreational areas, and water treatment facility,”Okonkwo said.

In a interview with Okonkwo, CVE will provide 5,000 powered housing in five years which represents 1000 housing powered solar electricity every year across Africa. It is a very big feat to accomplish but we are determined to do that. We are doing that with different partners we have signed with this particular project. We have some of them displayed on the billboard displayed outside. We have partner that ensure that we are supplied with all the needed iron. The provision of solar energy according to Okonkwo will ensure uninterrupted power without noise and air pollution adding that the homes in Citadel Views Estate are designed with scalable solar solutions that let each household get its own power while still being connected to the national grid and central gas-powered backup generators.

“The estate’s security system employs CCTVs and other modern devices to keep residents safe whilst boasting of a vast array of recreational facilities, including two swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, tennis court, football pitch and children playground. Citadel Views Estate is known for elevating the living experiences of its residents. The company sold over 580 Lagos homes in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as economies around the world nosedived. Under the leadership of CEO, Ichechi Okonkwo, the company is poised to deliver its signature quality housing solutions to this Lagos suburb. Citadel Views Estate (CVE), a leading sustainable residential housing development company, has introduced sustainable housing innovations in Nigeria through its deployment of technology solutions to elevate the living experience of its residents whilst keeping prices affordable.

Explaining more on the feat, Okonkwo said the company is guided by the belief that a home should be more than a residence, it should be a place with the proper infrastructure and environment that enhance people’s capacity to achieve their dreams. A typical CVE home, therefore, should inspire its residents to excel in their chosen endeavour. He noted that Citadel Views Estate is targeting a large market in Nigerians and in the diaspora.

“With the value of the naira falling against popular currencies such as the dollar and pound, real estate has become cheaper for many Nigerians in western countries and has become a source of smart investment for them. Citadel Views Estate ticks the box in this regard, with prices starting from around 9,000 dollars deposit. The estate’s proximity to the Lagos Business School, a renowned citadel of learning for business programmes, adds significant value. In addition, its proximity to several popular attractions including, Akodo Beach, Novare Mall, Atican Beach, and Lakowe Golf Resort is guaranteed to enhance residents’ living experience.

"To elevate the living experience of its residents, Citadel views Estate consists of 175 apartments with a total of 525 rooms and 350 units of car parking space, all on 33,900 square meters of land. The estate is expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2022. Citadel Views Estate is poised to redefine the living standard for all and sundry,"he stated.

The highlight of the event was the presence of business magnates from the eastern part of Nigeria who are predominantly Igbo. Among whom are, the wife of Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mrs Margaret Peter Obi, Emeka Okonkwo (e-money), Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), popular Nollywood Star Kanayo O. Kanayo and a retinue of other dignitaries too many to mention.

According to Okonkwo, “The facilities and buildings at Citadel Views Estate are based on design principles that do not sacrifice luxury or comfort for affordability,” said Director of Project, Reinder Kamstra, “with a wide range of housing from 1-bed cribs to super luxury 4-bedroom detached houses, we have choice options for everyone.”

Citadel Views Estate offers a wide range of home options for purchase on instalment basis. The various house types are given catchy names. For instance, the one-bedroom apartment is My Crib, while the two-bedroom apartment is The Nest. The four-bedroom luxury semi-detached duplex with BQ is The Royale.

